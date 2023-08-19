Saturday AM Forecast: The heat is on, isolated rain chances early next week

The rest of today and the weekend are looking extremely hot and humid with temperatures in the triple digits. Any relief from this heat is starting to look more and more slim.

An ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** is in effect until 7pm today for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

An ***AIR QUALITY ALERT*** is in effect until midnight. The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

Today and Tonight: Temperatures are going to skyrocket to around 103 degrees this afternoon and evening under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be a big issue and feels like temperatures could be near 114 degrees. Rain will be hard to come by and less than 10% of the viewing area will see any rain. Tonight, we will bottom out at a muggy 81 degrees under clear skies.

Up Next: The rest of the weekend is going to stay dry, hot, and humid, but some changes could arrive early in the work week. Isolated to spotty showers will be possible across a majority of the viewing area but coastal areas could have the best shot at rain. By the middle of the week, potentially record breaking temperatures could return. These temperatures have the possibility of being the hottest we have seen all summer.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.







The Tropics:

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL98): Showers and thunderstorms continue to show some signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at about 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic. By early next week, upper-level winds over the system are forecast to increase, and further development is not expected.

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL99): An elongated trough of low pressure located roughly halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for further development of this system, but a tropical depression could still form during the day or so while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic. Thereafter, upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable for any further development.

East-Southeast of the Lesser Antilles: Another area of low pressure could form in a day or so from an elongated trough of low pressure located several hundred miles to the east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. Some slow development of this system is possible over the weekend and into early next week as it moves generally west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the Lesser Antilles and into the northeastern Caribbean Sea.

Western Gulf of Mexico: An area of disturbed weather located over the southeastern Bahamas is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, where a broad area of low pressure could form. Thereafter, some slow development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

--Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.