Saturday AM Forecast: temperatures gradually warm through weekend, rain very unlikely

While mornings will stay cool, afternoon highs will gradually climb through the weekend, and into next week. Rain will stay unlikely for the next 7 days.

Today & Tonight: The nice and pleasant weather conditions will continue for your Saturday! Expects full sunshine, with highs near 81 degrees. While jackets will not be needed in the afternoon, we will get back into that territory by the late evening and overnight hours. Lows will be near 54 degrees under clear skies.

Football Forecasts: On The Bluff, Southern Homecoming couldn’t ask for much better weather. Some light layers may be wanted for morning and evening but tailgating and afternoon festivities will have sun and temperatures in the low 80s. LSU fans hitting the road can expect clear and chilly conditions in Fayetteville. Temperatures will move from the mid 40s around dawn to mid 70s in the afternoon and retreat into the 60s and 50s during the game. The LSU Football Kickoff Weather Index shows the Tigers have won 61% of October night games on the road with temperatures under 70 degrees.

Up Next: Temperatures will warm a bit more on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80's. Once again, there will be full sunshine with no chance of rain. By next week, the gradual temperature climb will continue, with highs in the mid to upper 80's, and lows nearing 60 degrees. There are signs that some high level clouds will start to spill into skies by Tuesday. Enough warming should occur to even allow some low topped cumulus to develop Wednesday through Friday. Still, no rain is in the forecast. Additionally, no significant cold fronts are expected through the end of next workweek.

The Tropics: Tropical storm Nadine has made landfall in Mexico. As of 10am, it had max sustained winds of 60mph, and is moving west at 8mph. Weakening is forecast after Nadine moves inland, and the storm should fall below tropical storm strength later this afternoon. Nadine is likely to dissipate over southeastern Mexico by early Sunday.

Tropical Storm Oscar has formed in the western Atlantic Ocean. It has max sustained winds of 40mph and is moving west at 13 mph. This system will affect Cuba and the Bahamas with gusty winds and heavy rains over the next several days. By the middle of next week, Oscar will turn northeast and head out to sea.

