Saturday AM Forecast: Parts of the area upgraded to a level 3/5 risk

New this morning, the enhanced risk (3/5) for severe weather has gotten a southward expansion, and it now includes almost all areas north of the 10/12 corridor. A few tornadoes, and isolated wind gust over 60 mph will be possible tonight.

Today & Tonight: A warm front has now passed the area, leading to much warmer temperatures. Because of strong flow out of the south, it will be an overall warm and muggy day. Highs will make it to near 84 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the daytime hours will be relatively quiet, outside of spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lift in the atmosphere is expected increase after sunset. This is when coverage of storms will begin to increase. Activity will first start off as individual storm cells. It will then transitions to a line of storms moving through closer to midnight. Severe weather will be a possibility with these storms. The northern half of the area is in a level 3/5 risk, while the southern half is in a level 2/5 risk. This means isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible. The main threats look to be a few tornadoes, and isolated damaging wind gust. Make sure you have ways to receive alerts, in case a warning is issued for your location. A cold front will sweep all the activity out by 2-3 AM. Expect much cooler conditions Sunday morning.

Up Next: Much drier and cooler air will filter in behind the cold front. Highs will struggle to make it to the 60s on Sunday, and skies will turn mainly sunny by the afternoon and evening. Winter looks to make a return next week, as many will start off near freezing Monday morning. Temperatures look to slightly climb towards the middle of the week in advance of our next rainmaker. Late Tuesday and early Wednesday looks to be the most favorable timing for rain. Severe weather does not look to be a possibility with this round. Another cold front will follow this rain, leading to another big cooldown. Lows will be in the 20s for several mornings in a row, with wind chills in the teens possible. Cold alerts will probably get issued for these temperatures.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.