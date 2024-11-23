Saturday AM Forecast: layers needed for LSU game tonight, multiple fronts next week

Conditions this weekend will be pleasant during the day, with chilly temperatures in the mornings and late evenings. Temperatures will warm next week, with multiple fronts expected to bring a variety of weather conditions.

Today & Tonight: More great weather conditions are expected for your Saturday. Skies will remain sunny, with highs in the upper 60's. Overnight, expect a few clouds, with lows near 46 degrees. Layers will be needed for any evening or morning activities.

LSU Football: Jackets will be a must if heading to the LSU football game. Temperatures will cool off into the 50's quickly after nightfall. The Tigers have played several night games this time of year with temperatures below 60 degrees at start time. Check out the LSU Kickoff Weather Index to see their win percentage.

Up Next: Temperatures will slightly warm on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70's. There will be a few clouds in the sky as well. As winds flip out of the south, moisture content in the atmosphere will rapidly climb overnight. This will increase cloud cover, and limit lows to near 60 to start off Thanksgiving week. Highs will make it to the 80's on Monday. The first of two fronts expected next week will approach the area Monday night, bringing with it some cloud cover, and a few showers. This will be a relatively weak front, so only a minor temperature dip is expected Tuesday, into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will begin to increase again Wednesday and Wednesday night ahead of a much stronger cold front. This will bring with it some stormy weather on Thanksgiving, and a big cool down Friday, into the weekend.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

