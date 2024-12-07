Saturday AM Forecast: increasing clouds eventually leads to increasing rain chances

Saturday will feature the first signs of change, and that is increasing cloud cover. This will eventually lead to much warmer temperatures and increasing rain chances for the 2nd half of the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Expect a lot of clouds throughout the course of the day. Some spotty showers will be possible, but these will be relatively light, and most will stay dry. Highs will be chilly, only topping out in the upper 50s. Lows will begin to warm in the overnight hours, with most in the upper 40s. Spotty showers will remain possible.

Up Next: Lots of changes will be noticed starting on Sunday. A warm front will pass, increasing highs into the lower 70s, and increasing available moisture. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the course of the day. Rain chances increase even further in the overnight hours, with heavy rain becoming a possibility. We will start of the new workweek with a lot of clouds, warm temperatures, and high rain chances. 2-4" of rain will be possible Sunday through Tuesday. A cold front is expected to roll through late Tuesday. This will clear out the rain and clouds, and also bring another taste of winter.

- Balin

