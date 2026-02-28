Saturday AM forecast: Great weather for weekend fun

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue this weekend with highs nearing 80 degrees. Sunny skies will prevail following the clearing of patchy morning fog across South Louisiana.

Today and tonight: Saturday will be sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s in some areas. A weak front near the coast keeps light northeasterly winds and slightly drier air in place for the afternoon. Tonight remains mild with lows in the mid-50s and patchy fog developing after midnight, which may briefly reduce visibility for early Sunday travelers.





Up Next: The warm pattern holds through Sunday before southeast winds return on Monday, increasing humidity and overnight lows. By the middle of next week, the region transitions to a more active pattern with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible on Thursday and Friday. While rainfall totals look low, these storms may provide localized relief to drier areas. Models are advertising a more significant rainfall event starting next weekend and into the following week. Stay tuned, it could be a drought buster!

What to look out for: Drivers should be alert for patchy fog that could suddenly reduce visibility late Saturday night and Sunday morning. The unseasonably warm temperatures will require extra hydration for those spending extended time outdoors this weekend. Looking ahead, keep an eye on returning afternoon thunderstorm chances by Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Outdoor Fun: 225 Fest Downtown should be fine from noon to 6 pm. Lots of sun and mild temperatures. LSU Baseball hosts Northeastern at 2:00 PM at Alex Box Stadium, while LSU Softball takes on Iowa at 4:00 PM and Memphis at 6:30 PM at Tiger Park. Fans will enjoy warm, sunny conditions with temperatures in the upper 70s, though a light jacket is recommended for the evening softball games as temperatures dip into the 60s.

– Dave

