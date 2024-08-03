Saturday AM Forecast: excessive heat today, thunderstorms possible in the afternoon

An * EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* is in effect from 10am to 7pm Saturday as feels-like temperatures up to 116 degrees are expected across the entire Storm Station Forecast Area. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, and when possible, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, avoid afternoon sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Today & Tonight: Humidity values are very high across southeast Louisiana. They will stay that way all day long, leading to feels-like temperatures up to 116. Highs will get into the upper 90's under partly sunny skies. Some thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. About 40% of the viewing area will pick up some rain. The highest chance of rain today will be along and south of the 10/12 corridor. Tonight, it will be muggy once again. Lows will get near 78 degrees, with only a few clouds in the area.

Up Next: The 2nd half of the weekend will feature little to no shower and thunderstorm activity. This is due to the atmosphere drying significantly on the western side of a tropical system in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Rain coverage should be at 10% or less Sunday through at least Tuesday. You may be able to detect a slight drop in humidity, very slight, but make no mistake that temperatures will stay hot and above average. Through much of next week, lows will be in the upper 70s and highs will be in the upper 90s.

The Tropics: Tropical Depression Four is currently moving across Cuba, and will emerge in the Gulf of Mexico later today. Once it does, intensification is likely, and it will become a tropical storm with the name Debby. It will then start turning towards the north, and head towards the big bend region of Florida. A landfalling tropical system is expected late Sunday, or early Monday. There, tropical storm force winds, surge and heavy rain can be expected.

