Saturday AM Forecast: Dodging storms through the weekend

Rain gear will continue to be handy over the weekend. While it will not be raining at every point, most will receive rain at some point.

Today & Tonight: Saturday begins on a mostly dry note with a mixture of clouds and sun. As long as we stay dry, temperatures will climb. Look for a high temperature near 90° early Saturday afternoon. Higher humidity will also rear its ugly head, which could push feels-like temperatures close to 100° by peak heating. By mid-afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will flare up. Although it won't be raining at every point for every location, most of the capital area will see rain at some point. Keep the Storm Station Weather App close by for rain and lightning alerts during your outdoor activities.

Scattered showers remain possible into the evening hours. It will be interesting to see if any storms can organize in east Texas on Saturday afternoon. If that happens, we'll have to reassess and see if a steadier batch of rain arrives later in the evening. For now, the overall expectation is for rain to come to an end as the night wears on. Skies turn partly cloudy overnight with a low near 73°.

Up Next: Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible on Sunday also, and the rain might start as early as the morning. The potential is there to reach 90° depending on the timing of the rain. Should showers take over for the first half of the day, the afternoon would be relatively cool.

Into next week, the forecast trends warmer and drier. Expect highs in the low to mid-90s with lows in the low to mid-70s just about every day. Feels-like temperatures will also climb as humidity continues to pump into the region. We could be looking at another stretch of days with feels-like temps over 100° at peak heating. There are signs of another weak front arriving toward the end of next week. While not strong, it could provide another shot at more "organized" showers and storms.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.