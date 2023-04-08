Saturday AM Forecast: Cloudy Skies Remain - A Dry Easter

Today & Tonight: The rain has come to an end, but cloudy skies will remain over the area as rich moisture is still in place and the cloud deck stretches one-thousand miles to the west. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s this afternoon with possibly a few rays of sunshine breaking through the clouds before sunset. Overnight clouds will continue as low temperatures fall to the lower 60s and upper 50s with the rain chances remaining zero.

Easter Sunday: Conditions will remain dry for Easter Sunday, but the ground will still be saturated from the heavy rains received over the last 48 hours, and making for some potentially messy Easter Egg hunts. Cloudy skies will once again prevail, but there is a chance for the sunshine to appear later in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be very moderate in the middle 70s, and the cloud deck will keep the warmer temps in check. Expect clouds to be on the increase in the overnight hours as the chance for rain begins to increase as well. Low temperatures will subside into the lower 60s and upper 50s once again. Showers will also be possible as Monday morning approaches.

Up Next: The next storm system is expected to develop and pause over the northern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Overall, cooler and unsettled weather is expected across the central Gulf Coast, but how far inland will depend on exactly where this system tracks. The forecast for that time period is currently lower confidence and prone to some changes. More will be known by the end of the weekend. Either way, that system should exit for a dry end to the workweek.

--Keller

