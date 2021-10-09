Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast: Above average temperatures continue this weekend
Today & Tonight: Look for lots of sunshine mixed with a few clouds overhead this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Slightly lower humidity sticks around today. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s once again.
Looking Ahead: There will not be much change in our forecast through the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s with a few neighborhoods likely to hit 90 degrees. Humidity will start to return by Sunday and that will lead into a chance for a few stray showers early next week. A more significant front may approach the region by next Saturday. This would bring a higher chance for rain and cooler temperatures behind the front. It is still a week out, so confidence is low at this time but we will continue to watch the trends.
The Tropics
There is an area of showers and storms about 200 miles off the coast of South Carolina that has a 40% chance of forming into a subtropical system before environmental conditions become less favorable by early next week.
Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet for now.
