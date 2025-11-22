Saturday AM forecast: A warm weekend, getting cooler next week

Fog returned across parts of the area early this morning, but is lifting quickly. Warm, and mostly quiet weather holds through the rest of the weekend with highs near 80. Bigger changes arrive next week as a weak cold front brings rain and a noticeable cool-down.

Today and tonight: Light showers remain possible through the morning as a front pushes into south Louisiana. While widespread storms aren’t expected, a few embedded thunderstorms could pop up before activity tapers off by evening. Temperatures stay well above normal, with highs near 80.

LSU Home Game: Decent weather for tailgating, but it remains warm and will feel more like a mid-season game. It will get more comfortable this evening as drier air pushes in behind the front. Temperatures will fall from the upper 70s at kickoff to near 70 as the game ends. Rain is not expected, and winds will remain light.

Up Next: Sunday stays quiet under high pressure, but the pattern begins to shift early next week. An upper shortwave from the southwest will pull moisture back into the region, increasing rain chances Tuesday through Wednesday, with the best coverage expected Tuesday. The front may stall for a while on Tuesday before a stronger push of cooler and drier air finally kicks the front out of the region.

That means we’ll catch a cooler, drier stretch just in time for Thanksgiving. Highs return closer to normal by Wednesday, and Thanksgiving morning could be crisp.

Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic over the next 7 days.

