Latest Weather Blog
2 Your Town Southern: Inside the legacy of Isaac 'Doc' Greggs, the architect of the Human Jukebox
BATON ROUGE — Known as "Doc," Isaac Greggs was a spirited musician, band leader and legend.
Greggs was the architect of Southern University's famed Human Jukebox marching band.
During one of his last interviews while fighting prostate cancer in 2003, Greggs described his love of music and the band.
"It has become a science to me, and I treat it like a science," Greggs, known as the Beethoven of college marching bands, said.
He led the Human Jukebox for 36 years until he retired in 2005. His bands have played at six Super Bowls, four Sugar Bowls and three presidential inaugurations.
Greggs not only directed student musicians. He also directed men aged 50 and older in their health, speaking out about his experience with prostate cancer after he was diagnosed in 1997, encouraging men to get screened to catch the disease early.
"Cancer's not something to play with. I encourage every man in that age group to go and get a check-up," he said.
Trending News
Today, Southern's band hall bears his name, and all of the directors and instructors are his former students.
Greggs died in 2014 at the age of 85, but the legacy lives on, including at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture, where his hat is on display.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early
-
2 Your Town Southern: The Legacy of the Fabulous Dancing Dolls
-
Livingston deputies: Man arrested for possession of meth, stolen vehicle
-
2 Your Town Southern: Inside the legacy of Isaac 'Doc' Greggs, the...
Sports Video
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early
-
Southern football introduces assistant coaches, recaps National Signing Day class
-
BRCC Bears take down visiting Southern-Shreveport on the hardowod
-
D-D Breaux feature of SEC Network special broadcast