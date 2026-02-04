INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Inmate dead at Angola, another inmate arrested on murder charges

ANGOLA — Louisiana prison officials said Wednesday that one of its inmates was stabbed to death at Angola and that another inmate was being accused in the killing.

Jonathan Robertson, 35, was serving a 75-year sentence for armed robbery and attempted robbery when he was killed Tuesday night. Melvin Lopez, 49, is accused in the killing.

It appeared that Robertson had been convicted in East Baton Rouge Parish. Prison officials said Wednesday they did not have details on where Robertson was from, or his date of birth, but the circumstances they noted about his sentence matched those from a Baton Rouge case.

On Dec. 11, 2019, Robertson was convicted by a unanimous jury on the attempted robbery charge and a non-unanimous jury on the armed robbery charge. He had gone back to court saying his lawyer was ineffective, but three weeks ago an East Baton Rouge Parish court commissioner recommended dismissing his claim without the need for a formal hearing.

Robertson had initially been accused of the robbery-related charges and also two counts of second-degree murder, but the trial judge separated the cases. Prosecutors later dropped the homicide counts while going to court to have Robertson declared a habitual offender.

On June 19, 2015, prosecutors said, Robertson killed Brandi Gilbert and Corrin Rayford and robbed them while riding with them in a car. He abandoned the car on Boone Avenue afterward, according to the government.