Tuesday AM Forecast: Next front brings the next chance of rain

Temperatures are now on the rise in advance of our next cold front. As it passes through overnight, expect widespread showers, and a few rumbles of thunder.

Today & Tonight: Breezy southerly winds gusting into the 20s at times will bring in warmer and moister air throughout the day. Highs will reach near 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. While most of the daytime hours will be dry, isolated showers will be a possibility, especially in the evening. The best chance of rain will arrive overnight, as a cold front passes through. 10pm-5am is the best window for widespread rain, and even a few rumbles of thunder. While there could still be some lingering activity for the Wednesday morning commute, the bulk of the rain will be moving out. Rain amounts should be under an inch for most, but a few isolated spots could exceed that. Flash flooding is a very low concern, considering expected rain rates should allow proper drainage. Severe weather is thankfully not a threat this time around.





Up Next: Skies will clear midweek as drier air works in behind the front. Cool north winds will keep daytime temperatures in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. A couple of cold mornings are expected late week, with some spots nearing freezing, but a hard freeze is not anticipated. The cool spell will be short-lived, as a quick warmup arrives for the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs bouncing back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

