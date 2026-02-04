47°
Livingston deputies: Man arrested for possession of meth, stolen vehicle

Wednesday, February 04 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ALBANY - Deputies arrested a man for possession of meth in January after a traffic stop, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were investigating Sedric "Sed" Skinner of Albany for distribution of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop on Juban Road, deputies observed loose marijuana scattered on Skinner's lap and requested he exit. A search yielded methamphetamine and marijuana, deputies said.

A records check of the V.I.N. revealed that the vehicle was listed as stolen, according to LSPO. David Hill, 19, was also arrested on drug charges.

