Livingston deputies: Man arrested for possession of meth, stolen vehicle
ALBANY - Deputies arrested a man for possession of meth in January after a traffic stop, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were investigating Sedric "Sed" Skinner of Albany for distribution of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop on Juban Road, deputies observed loose marijuana scattered on Skinner's lap and requested he exit. A search yielded methamphetamine and marijuana, deputies said.
A records check of the V.I.N. revealed that the vehicle was listed as stolen, according to LSPO. David Hill, 19, was also arrested on drug charges.
