Southern football introduces assistant coaches, recaps National Signing Day class

BATON ROUGE - In the final National Signing Day for the 2026 class, Southern University football inked 24 new players for the first season of the Marshall Faulk era.

The Jaguar faithful celebrated by gathering at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway for athletic director Roman Banks' "Overtime" radio show.

During the show, fans were introduced to most of the assistant coaching staff, including associate head coach Curtis Johnson, offensive coordinator Ken Merchant and defensive coordinator Todd Lyght.

Head coach Marshall Faulk was not in attendance as he is in Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX.

Each assistant coach recapped the signing class and thanked the fanbase for their support of the football program.

Merchant and Lyght met with the media and discussed turning their attention now to Spring football practice. They want to accomplish the installation process of a new system while also getting to know the team and build a culture for a new phase of the program.

Southern is set to start their season with another Week Zero game on Aug. 29 when they take on Alabama State in Birmingham.