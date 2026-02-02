Monday PM Forecast: Cold in the rearview, rain up next

The frigid temperatures are now in the past. The future features a warmup, leading right into the next chance of rain.

Tonight & Tomorrow: There is no need to worry about pipes going forward. Hard freezes are done, and even light ones won’t be an issue starting Tuesday morning. With increasing high clouds and a slight southerly wind, lows will bottom out in the mid-40s across the Capital Area. Clouds will persist into Tuesday, but any sun shining through the gaps will nudge highs into the upper 60s and possibly 70°. Moisture will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the northwest. As a result, spotty showers cannot be ruled out, mainly north of I-10. After dark, rain chances will dramatically increase.

The Next Rain: A wave of showers, with embedded rumbles of thunder, will progress through the area from north to south on Tuesday night. Guided by a cold front, these showers will result in less than 1” of rain for most. Determining when the rain exits could prove challenging. There is a world where showers could linger into the Wednesday morning drive. In any event, rain will be quick to depart early Wednesday. Cooler air will take its place.

Up Next: Northerly winds will drive highs into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows might flirt with the freezing mark on Thursday and Friday morning, though everybody should be safe from a hard freeze. It won’t take long for temperatures to rebound. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s over the weekend, all under abundant sunshine.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

