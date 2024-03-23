Saturday AM Forecast: A beautiful weekend, followed by storms next week

The weather will give us no grief over the weekend, so outdoor events will go on without any issues. However, our next round of rain arrives into next week. A few of these storms could be strong.

Today & Tonight: Despite some cloud cover hanging on for the first few hours of our Saturday, sunshine quickly takes over by late morning. The afternoon features sunny skies with a north breeze at 10-20 mph. Highs will reach the middle-70s, which is near normal by late March standards. Outdoor events such as Easter egg hunts and LSU baseball will have no problems from a weather standpoint.

We’ll see high clouds filtering back into the region on Saturday night, especially overnight. Regardless, we expect a chilly Sunday morning with lows in the upper-40s.

Up Next: High clouds continue to thicken on Sunday, giving the sky more of a filtered sunshine appearance. Even with more clouds, highs will still reach the mid to upper-70s as winds shift out of the southeast. Our next round of showers and storms arrives early next week. While there might be some isolated storms on Monday afternoon and early evening, the most likely time for storms will be late Monday into early Tuesday. Storms will likely be at their strongest during this time frame. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the Capital Area under a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather. Keep an eye on this forecast through the rest of the weekend to stay ahead of the storm.

We’ll quickly dry out on Tuesday as a quieter pattern settles into the region. That will remain with us for the rest of the workweek.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

