Sandbags offered until further notice in St. Martinville

4 years 6 months 5 days ago Monday, March 19 2018 Mar 19, 2018 March 19, 2018 10:15 AM March 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTINVILLE- Effective immediately, sandbags will be available every day until further notice, according to a release.

Sandbags are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. They will be available at the Stephensville Park on Highway 70.

Residents are asked to bring shovels and to be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

