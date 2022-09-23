Sandbags offered until further notice in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE- Effective immediately, sandbags will be available every day until further notice, according to a release.

Sandbags are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. They will be available at the Stephensville Park on Highway 70.

Residents are asked to bring shovels and to be prepared to fill their own sandbags.