Sand spill blocks traffic in Walker Friday afternoon
WALKER - Officials shut down a portion of Florida Boulevard in Livingston Parish after a truck carrying sand spilled its load Friday afternoon.
The incident closed the eastbound side of the highway around noon Friday, according to Walker Police.
It was unclear what caused the mess and when the road might be cleared.
