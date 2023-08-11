Sand spill blocks traffic in Walker Friday afternoon

102°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, August 11 2023
WALKER - Officials shut down a portion of Florida Boulevard in Livingston Parish after a truck carrying sand spilled its load Friday afternoon. 

The incident closed the eastbound side of the highway around noon Friday, according to Walker Police. 

It was unclear what caused the mess and when the road might be cleared. 

