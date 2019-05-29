Sand sacks, pumps help reduce flooding along LA 70

Photo: Shawn Wilson

ST. MARTIN PARISH - It appears that the sand sacks and pumps placed along part of LA 70 in lower St. Martin Parish are helping with flooding.

DOTD deployed the devices last week. The sand sacks are located along LA 70 approximately two miles north of the Stephensville Road intersection. DOTD also put message boards, lights, and barricades in place to make sure drivers are careful when driving in the area.

For those that commute along LA70 in Lower St. Martin, here are some picture of the before and after @La_DOTD did it’s thing. This is a new application that serves the purpose while not restricting the lanes. @LouisianaGov and I are extremely proud of our employees. pic.twitter.com/mORzLbdg8U — Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) May 29, 2019

Crews also place approximately 6,000 feet of aqua dams along LA 70 between LA 996 and LA 69 in Assumption Parish