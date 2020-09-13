91°
Sally storm-related school closures

Sunday, September 13 2020
Ascension Parish Public Schools

CLOSED Monday: In-person and online

NOTE: Planned early-release on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, and Staff Development Day on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, are canceled. 

Diocesan Catholic Schools
Will have regular class schedules on Monday, but will not have any activities or meetings on Monday afternoon or evening.
CLOSED Tuesday
Livingston Parish Public Schools

CLOSED Monday 
All twelve-month employees are to report to work on Monday. We will assess conditions at noon and make a determination on 12-month employees' dismissal.
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
Hybrid learning for students in PreK-5th grade will begin on Monday.
Elementary students learning in-person and virtually will be dismissed at 12:45 pm on Monday.
Middle and high school students will have a full virtual instructional day.
All EBRPSS bus routes will be completed tomorrow afternoon, and all district facilities will be closed at 2:30 pm.
