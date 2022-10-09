80°
Saints trail Seahawks 10-3 after the first quarter

Sunday, October 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints continued their first-quarter troubles against the Seattle Seahawks. The Black and Gold currently trail 10-3 in the Dome. 

The Saints' offense did have a solid start to the game, getting points on their opening possession.

Geno Smith came into Sunday's matchup leading the league in completion percentage with 77%, and he showed it on the first drive. Smith hit DK Metcalf for a 50-yard touchdown to give Seattle a 7-3 lead.

The Seahawks defense would then force a 3 and out and get a field goal to take a 10-3 lead after the first quarter. 

