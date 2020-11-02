Saints trade for former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander is headed back to the boot to play for the Saints.

First reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the linebacker who was in the second season with the San Fransisco 49ers was traded for a conditional 5th-round pick and LB Kiko Alonzo.

The Oxford, Alabama product was part of the LSU program from 2021 to 2014 before being selected in the fourth round of the 2015 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Alexander has not played since suffering a high-ankle sprain during Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Saints and 49ers are set to face off on November 15th.