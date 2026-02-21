Latest Weather Blog
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office attempting to locate missing 62-year-old woman last seen in Gonzales
GONZALES — The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help on Saturday in locating a missing 62-year-old woman from the Paulina area who was last seen in Gonzales.
According to the sheriff's office, Raegan Roussel was reported missing on Friday after she was last seen walking on E. Cornerview Street in Gonzales on Feb. 16 around 12:30 p.m.
Roussel, who is five feet five inches tall, weighing 123 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a jean ball cap, a grey T-shirt and blue jeans. She was also carrying two bags of clothing at the time of her disappearance.
According to deputies, Roussel needs medication and does not have any with her.
Anyone with information is urged to call the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-562-2200.
