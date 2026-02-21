East Baton Rouge Parish Library hosts sixth annual Mid City Micro-Con

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Library held its sixth annual Mid City Micro-Con on Saturday at the main library on Goodwood Boulevard.

The convention is the library's celebration of diverse, inclusive and innovative pop culture creators and fans throughout the city.

"If it's something that people value, if it's something people see themselves in, they're going to keep coming out to it year after year," event organizer Brandon Riley said.

The convention featured over 50 vendors, food trucks, face painting and a cosplay show and tell.

The library also hosted several seminars, including teaching visitors how to draw and create miniature gaming terrain.