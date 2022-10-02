84°
Saints fall to Vikings 28-25 from London
LONDON - The New Orleans Saints are set to face the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London England.
The NFL Rookie of the Month starts off October with a TD ??— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022
Dalton to Olave for the score ??#Saints | ??: NFL Network / WWLTV (locally) pic.twitter.com/W6nPZJY9Dq
HE TAKES WHAT HE WANTS!!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022
Tyrann Mathieu with his first INT as a Saint #Saints | ??: NFL Network / WWLTV (locally) pic.twitter.com/3FhAvkhfg9
#SaintsGameday in London ????— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022
??: vs Vikings
??: 8:30 am CT
??: @NFLNetwork/@WWLTV (Locally)
??: @WWLAMFM #SaintsInLondon | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/vsp4JiIyWr
