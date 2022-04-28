Saints select Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning with 19th pick

LAS VEGAS - With the Saints' second pick in the first round, they decide to clean up their offensive line picking Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning.

The Saints previously lost Terron Armstead to the Dolphins in Free Agency that left a hole at left tackle. New Orleans fills it here with Penning, who was a stud at the FCS level.

The 6'7" tackle was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award (FCS Heisman). New Orleans continues to stay strong up front and get some protection for Jameis Winston's blindside.

The Saints' next pick will be at 49 in the second round. New Orleans traded picks 98 and 102, along with 16 to trade up Chris Olave with the 11th pick.