Latest Weather Blog
Saints pass up on Shedeur Sanders to grab a different QB in the 2nd Round of the NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis.- The New Orleans Saints found their quarterback in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, selecting Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick.
Shough is a 6'5" and 225-pound 7th-year senior who will turn 26 near the start of this season in September. He started at Louisville for one year, racked up 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.
The New Orleans broke a 54-year streak when they drafted Shough in the 2025 draft. It is the first time that the Saints used a first or second-round pick on a quarterback since 1971 when they drafted Archie Manning.
The Saints drafted Shough as the team is currently facing uncertainties and questions at the quarterback position, as Derek Carr is dealing with a reported shoulder injury.
Trending News
The rest of the 2025 NFL draft airs on WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two Ascension Parish deputies receive life saving award for rescuing motorcyclist after...
-
Tickfaw's Italian Festival will have increased police presence after Strawberry Festival shootings
-
Deputies: Drive-by shooting in Robert was allegedly orchestrated by Tangipahoa Parish Jail...
-
Deputies searching for skid steer and trailer stolen from Independence area
-
2une In Previews: Mia Monet to perform at Dancing for Big Buddy