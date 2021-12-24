Saints likely to sign Blake Bortles to back up Ian Book against Miami

Blake Bortles

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign quarterback Blake Bortles, according to a report from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

WWL-TV echoes the report, saying Bortles is likely to arrive at the Saints facility Friday, in time for practice.

Both Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were added to the COVID-19 list Thursday, meaning rookie Ian Book is the sole quarterback available for Monday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Saints are likely to start the rookie quarterback this weekend, making Bortles the backup quarterback for the Monday game.

Multiple members of the Saints business operations have also reportedly tested positive for COVID.

Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill, Malcolm Jenkins, Jordan Mills, Christian Ringo, Jalyn Holmes, Jeff Heath, Kaden Elliss and James Carpenter were officially placed on the Saints' reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Tight ends Adam Trautman & Juwan Johnson, were added to the list earlier this week after testing positive for the virus.

Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to work from home after testing positive last week.