Latest Weather Blog
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New Orleans Saints cornerback and Cleveland native Marshon Lattimore was arrested late Thursday (March 25) in Cleveland, according to three sources with knowledge of his arrest, Cleveland.com reports.
Sources told the news outlet that the 24-year-old athlete was suspected of receiving stolen property, and jail records confirm that Lattimore was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on the charge.
At this time, Lattimore has not been formally charged.
Records indicate that the Saints player was arrested by Cleveland police around 10:30 p.m., Thursday.
Additional details related to his arrest have yet to be released.
Lattimore is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year; he was a standout player at Glenville High School and Ohio State University before the Saints drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community