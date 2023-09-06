Latest Weather Blog
Saints back-up quarterback suspended by NFL for PEDs
NEW ORLEANS - The NFL announced that New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.
Haener will be eligible to return to the Saints' active roster on Monday, Oct. 16, following the team's Week 6 game at Houston.
The Saints listed tight end Taysom Hill as their third quarterback on the NFL designation list for their season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in the Superdome. That move had many thinking the team was trying to maneuver around the leagues 53 man roster limits to sneak an extra positional player onto the active team, but now it appears it was out of necessity due to Haener's supsension.
