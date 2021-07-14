Saints announce schedule for 2021 training camp

NEW ORLEANS — Tickets for Saints Training camp will be available starting next week, with practices opening to the public starting on July 30, according to WWL-TV.

Saints officials say fans can reserve tickets at NewOrleansSaints.com. Season ticket holders will be able to secure tickets on July 21.

Those who are on the season ticket waiting list can register on July 22, and the general public will be able to register beginning Friday, July 23.

Tickets are free, but space is limited.

Proof of vaccination and masks will not be required, but Saints officials encourage those who are not vaccinated to make the choice to mask up while attending practices.

On that note, current NFL/NFLPA guidelines forbid fans from getting autographs or interacting with players during training camp and Ochsner will be on-site to provide COVID-19 vaccinations during every practice that is open to the public.

The full schedule is below:

- Fri., July 30 Practice (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

- Sat., July 31 Practice (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

- Thurs., Aug. 5 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

- Fri., Aug. 6 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

- Sat., Aug. 7 Practice (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

- Fri., Aug. 20 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.