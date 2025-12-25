Latest Weather Blog
Four killed, two hurt in Christmas Day crash
GRAMERCY - Four people were killed, and two were injured in a wreck early Christmas morning, officials said.
Louisiana State Police said 35-year-old Tyreione Parker, 29-year-old Kedrick Robertson, and 35-year-old Gevin Harvey, all of Baton Rouge, as well as 22-year-old Christina Gillam of Shreveport, were killed in a two-vehicle crash in St. James Parish around 3:45 a.m. Dec. 25.
Troopers said Parker was driving Robertson, Harvey, Gillam, and a 13-year-old when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the center line, and hit another vehicle.
Parker died at the scene. Robertson, Harvey, and Gillam were all seriously injured and taken to hospitals, where they passed away. The teenager was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
LSP said the other driver suffered moderate injuries.
Trending News
Toxicology samples were taken, and no additional information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU travels to Houston for Texas Bowl
-
Home destroyed in early morning fire on Lori Burgess Avenue
-
One juvenile injured in Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street
-
Gayle Rome has been building Christmas bonfires for decades, but this year's...
-
St. James Parish prepares to light Papa Noel's way with traditional levee...
Sports Video
-
LSU travels to Houston for Texas Bowl
-
EBR Schools gets ready for Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament at BRCC
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
A second LSU offensive lineman plans to enter the transfer portal
-
LSU's Grace Knox wins SEC Freshman of the Week