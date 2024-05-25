79°
RV caught on fire in Central, no injuries reported
CENTRAL - A small fire burned a hole through an RV and the shed it was housed under Saturday evening.
The Central and Baton Rouge fire departments responded to the call around 8 p.m. near the end of Morgan Road.
Fire officials said the flames were contained to the RV and the shed. No people were injured and no other structures were harmed.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.
