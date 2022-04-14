Rush hour traffic grinds to a halt on Perkins Road after stop lights shut off

BATON ROUGE - A typically busy highway turned into a parking lot during the morning commute after some traffic lights became inoperable Thursday morning.

The outage was first reported around 8 a.m. on Perkins Road at the Kenilworth intersection. Traffic data showed cars heading eastbound were backed up toward Moss Side Lane with delays also reported going westbound.

WBRZ has reached out to the city about what potentially caused the outage and when the lights might be restored.

