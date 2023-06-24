Runoff election needed for BR city court, district court judges

BATON ROUGE - Voters in parts of East Baton Rouge had to decide on two judges for different courts: A local, city court judge and also an area judicial district judge.

For the 19th Judicial District Court bench election, four people were vying for the position. The results: Yvette Alexander and Tiffany Foxworth enter a runoff.

For the city court position, five people were vying for the position. The results: Johnell Matthews and Whitney Higginbotham Greene enter a runoff.

