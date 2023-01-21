52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Row of homes in St. Mary Parish evacuated after possible explosive device found

Saturday, January 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

AMELIA - A row of homes in Amelia were evacuated Saturday morning after someone contacted the sheriff's office about a possible explosive device found in a house. 

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the call came in shortly after 11 a.m. that an "unknown possible explosive device" was found in a home on Barrow Street in Amelia. 

Deputies evacuated all of the residents on Barrow Street and blocked off the road. Emergency response officials opened a recreational facility in Amelia for residents to wait until it is okay for them to go home. 

Hours after the initial call, State Police arrived to assist local law enforcement officers. 

Around 8 p.m. deputies said there was no threat to public safety and residents could return home. Deputies did not disclose what they were investigating, what was found or why it would take more than nine hours to decide the area was safe. 

