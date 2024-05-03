Rouses Markets acquire LeBlanc's Food Stores

BATON ROUGE – Two Louisiana grocery stores are now combining their forces.

Rouses Markets announced Saturday that the Baton Rouge company has acquired L.C. Leblanc's Food Stores.

“This is really a perfect fit,” Donny Rouse said. “We share a very similar values. We have both built our businesses on quality, selection service and low prices.”

The deal will add nine stores to the Rouses Market brand. Those stores are located in Baton Rouge, Zachary, Duplessis, Gonzales and Prairieville, Donaldsonville Hammond, Plaquemine and Plattenville.

According to a statement released Saturday, the announcement comes a little more than one month after Rouses Market opened their Baton Rouge location.

L.C. LeBlanc opened his first store in Gonzales in 1961. Today the company is led by his two sons, Marcy and Randy as one of the largest independent grocers in the state.

“We both want to thank all of our current and past employees for their contributions to the success of LeBlanc’s. Without you, none of this would have been possible,” Marcy and Randy said.