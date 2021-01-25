Rounds of showers set to break warm temperature stretch

A pair of cold fronts will deliver some showers to begin the week. Behind these systems, cool temperatures will return to the Capital Area.

The Next 24 Hours: A cold front will crawl across the region tonight with clouds and scattered showers. Temperatures will remain lucky and stay in the 60s for most areas. The front is expected to stall along the Louisiana coast on Tuesday leading to continued cloud cover and a few showers. The air mass will remain mild with high temperatures getting back into the low 70s. Showers could increase in coverage later Tuesday as another front approaches from the northwest.

?? - Another 36 hours with showers in the forecast before below average temperatures return... here is our futurecast model showing the timing of rain. #BatonRouge #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/mD779gnH3x — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) January 25, 2021

After That: A period of rain and perhaps embedded thunderstorms will occur as a secondary front pushes through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This boundary will settle south of the area allowing clearing conditions for the second half of Wednesday. Alas, northwesterly winds behind this one will get temperatures back to and even below average. Low temperatures will be in the 30s by Thursday morning and highs will struggle into the 50s. However, a pair of sunny days is in the forecast to end the week. Another front is pegged for the weekend. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: The first of two weak cold fronts will slide into the area overnight tonight with a band of showers and thunderstorms. The front will stall and linger through Tuesday allowing mainly cloudy skies and scattered showers to linger. An upper level trough moving across the Mid South will drive a reinforcing boundary through on Tuesday night with another more concentrated batch of showers. Temperatures will not change much until this second front clears the area and then thermometers will go back to seasonable readings. Behind the front, expected clearing skies on Wednesday afternoon and northwesterly winds will cause temperatures to start falling by dusk. Lows will end up in the mid 30s by Thursday morning. A surface high pressure system will allow cooler and drier conditions on Thursday with highs not leaving the 50s despite sunshine. Clear skies and light winds will set up the colde3st night of the week into Friday morning with lows in the low to mid 30s. An upper level ridge will warm the atmosphere and cause some compressional warming Friday afternoon and Saturday in advance of the next frontal system. After highs briefly returning above average some showers are expected for the second half of the weekend. Then, a seasonable start to next week is the current thinking.

--Josh

