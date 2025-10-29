Roundabout set to open on La. 30 near Tanger mall in Gonzales; work continues on I-10 traffic circles

GONZALES — Ascension Parish drivers will see a major change along La. 30 near the Tanger outlet mall late Wednesday as state road construction crews work to open the first of three roundabouts in the area.

La. 30's intersection with South St. Landry Avenue and Robert Wilson Drive will shift to a new traffic pattern late Wednesday and early Thursday. Overnight lane closures will occur as the intersection is reopened.

Construction will continue in the area as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development installs roundabouts where La. 30 meets Interstate 10.

The roundabout at La. 30 at South St. Landry Drive took a considerable amount of time to build because utilities had to be re-routed. The work at I-10 should go quicker because there will be less excavation. Those roundabouts should open next summer.