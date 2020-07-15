85°
Rose Parade canceled for first time in 75 years
PASADENA, CA - Officials say the annual Rose Bowl parade in California has been canceled for the first time in its 75-year history.
Organizers announce Wednesday that the parade will not be held in 2021 due to restrictions in place due to the coronavirus outbreak. The annual New Year's Day parade typically accompanied college football's Rose Bowl.
Officials have not announced any changes to plans for the football game itself.
You can read the full announcement here: https://tournamentofroses.com/pasadena-tournament-of-roses-unable-to-host-2021-rose-parade-on-new-years-day
