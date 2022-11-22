45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rope and Ride: Southeastern's Derrick Graham learning the pigskin through passion for rodeo

1 day 7 hours 8 minutes ago Sunday, November 20 2022 Nov 20, 2022 November 20, 2022 10:54 PM November 20, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Trending News

Southeastern freshman running back Derrick Graham has developed himself into a solid contributor for this Lion offense. His patience and perseverance a huge reason why the Lions are making their third playoff appearance in four years. Graham, better known by his nickname "Rodeo", has carried over many of his traits riding and roping on horses onto the football field in helping Southeastern to a Southland Conference championship.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days