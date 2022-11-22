Rope and Ride: Southeastern's Derrick Graham learning the pigskin through passion for rodeo

45°
Southeastern freshman running back Derrick Graham has developed himself into a solid contributor for this Lion offense. His patience and perseverance a huge reason why the Lions are making their third playoff appearance in four years. Graham, better known by his nickname "Rodeo", has carried over many of his traits riding and roping on horses onto the football field in helping Southeastern to a Southland Conference championship.
