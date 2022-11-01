Roofer told 2 On Your Side he'd finish job, didn't show

BAKER - A barn rehab project has been left sitting incomplete for a year. Sarah Burks says she feels cheated after handing over a down payment that she fears is lost.

"No one has been here in over a year, no one has been here."

The large red barn on Burks' property is mainly used for storage. She wanted to get it repaired and hired a handyman who she has used for other projects. The plan was to replace the siding, doors and roof.

Burks says she originally found Bejay Butters of Tight N Right roofers online.

"My husband trusted him and felt like he was going to do a good job."

But like the barn, the trust is crumbling. It's been a year since Burks hired the man to do the work. She's called and texted him, but she says no one has been by.

Burks contacted 2 On Your Side because she fears the investment she's made is gone and the project abandoned. Blue tarps cover pieces of wood that were left near the barn months ago.

"They just left a mess."

Showing no sign of coming back, 2 On Your Side called Butters last week. He said he has been short-handed and has a sick family member, but materials would be dropped off on Friday and the barn project would be wrapped up by this week, Tuesday.

Burks waited but nothing has changed.

Butters told 2 On Your Side Tuesday that he went by Burks' home early in the morning between 7:30 and eight but she wasn't there. Butters told Brittany Weiss that he didn't call before he stopped by because Burks is usually home. Burks says she was home during that time frame and no one stopped by.

Butters maintains the job will be completed.