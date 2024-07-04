Latest Weather Blog
Rolling roadblocks across BR as deputy's body is transported to funeral home
BATON ROUGE – Rolling roadblocks occurred through a large swath of the city Monday as the body of fallen sheriff's Sgt. Shawn Anderson was moved to the funeral home handling his memorial services.
The deputy was transported to Greenoaks Funeral Home. The processional started from Hooper Road and turned onto Joor Road before finally reaching Greenoaks on Florida Boulevard.
Anderson was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday night at a strip mall flanking a movie theater parking lot on O'Neal near I-12. The suspected shooter was injured in the altercation with deputies and remains in the hospital. He has a lengthy criminal past.
Anderson was the epitome of a law enforcement officer. His life was devoted to keeping the community safe – whether it was as an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy or a member of the armed services. Click HERE to read more about his heroism.
Expect roadblocks as a lengthy, impromptu procession of law enforcement guide his body. Click HERE to monitor traffic flow via WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology. Watch for reports on how the community is coming together to honor the fallen officer on WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 and 10:00.
