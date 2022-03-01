48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rodin Drive apartment fire that displaced family started in bedroom closet

1 hour 21 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, March 01 2022 Mar 1, 2022 March 01, 2022 9:41 PM March 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An apartment fire that displaced a mother and her two children started in the home's bedroom closet, fire officials say. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire started in an apartment on Rodin Drive shortly after 5 p.m. and was contained at 5:40 p.m. 

Fire officials said a mother and her two children were home at the time of the fire, but able to escape the apartment safely.

Trending News

investigators have not determined a specific cause of the fire. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days