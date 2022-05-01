84°
Garth Brooks rocks Tiger Stadium on Saturday night

16 hours 54 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, April 30 2022 Apr 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 10:53 PM April 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't just any other Saturday night in Death Valley.

Country superstar Garth Brooks took the field at Tiger Stadium to the deafening cheers of more than 100,000 fans, all anticipating a live performance of his rendition of "Callin' Baton Rouge," the unofficial anthem of LSU football.

Until then, fans—some of whom arrived on campus as early as 6:30 a.m.—sang along to Brooks's signature songs.

This was the latest stop on his Stadium Tour, which began March 9, 2019, in St. Louis. Since then, he's criss-crossed his way around the U.S. and Canada. Tickets to his show at Tiger Stadium sold out almost instantly when they went on sale late last year.

A little before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Brooks posed a question to the stadium: "I have to ask you, Baton Rouge? Is it time?"

To thunderous applause and cheers, the opening fiddle strains of "Callin' Baton Rouge" echoed through the stands with the voices of the tens of thousands who showed up for that moment.

