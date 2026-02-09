63°
Road work will close lanes in portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard

1 hour 46 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, February 09 2026 Feb 9, 2026 February 09, 2026 8:07 PM February 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - A portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard will have partial road closures over the next month. 

The City of St. George said Monday that from Gail Drive to Jefferson Highway, Bluebonnet will be under construction from Feb. 12 to March 12. 

The project is under the Sales Tax Street and Road Rehabilitation Program and will be managed by the City-Parish of Baton Rouge. 

