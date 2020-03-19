Road and lane closures in the Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE- Road and lane closures in the Baton Rouge area for the month of March are listed below.

Happening now: Alternating lane closures northbound and southbound on LA 415 and alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on US 190 will be in effect 2.5 miles in both directions from LA 415, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. through Tuesday, March 31.

This closure is needed for patching operations.

The outside lane of I-10 westbound from Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) to Exit 104 – Louisiana Avenue will be closed nightly from

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, March 20 and Sunday, March 22, for repairs.

Burbank Dr. northbound and southbound between LA-30 (Nicholson Dr.) and Gardere Ln. will have lane closures from Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. each night until 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

At least one lane in either direction shall remain open at all times. This closure is necessary for concrete patching, asphalt paving, and related work.

LA 30 near Lee Dr./ Brightside Ln. will have one lane closed from Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

This lane closure is necessary for asphalt installation and related work.

Beginning Wednesday, March 25, there will be alternating ramp closures from LA 415 to US 190 and vice versa, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. through Friday, March 27.

This closure is needed for the milling and overlay of the ramps.

I-10 eastbound and westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge from mile marker 117.4 to mile marker 135.4 will have alternating lane closures for a sweeping operation on the following nights:

Thursday, March 26 at 9 p.m. until Friday, March 27 at 6 a.m.