River Parishes Community College breaks ground on new Hyundai Steel training center

DONALDSONVILLE — River Parishes Community College, alongside Hyundai Steel, broke ground on a new training center in Donaldsonville on Friday.

The new training center, planned to open in 2027, will offer students of RPCC a new steel-industry-focused curriculum aligned directly to Hyundai Steel's workforce needs.

The new two-year program was designed to create clear, accessible pathways into high-demand careers in the steel industry.

"At Hyundai Steel, we believe that the talented individuals trained here will play a vital role in the successful start-up of our steel mill and in achieving rapid and sustainable growth in the years ahead," Hyundai Steel President and CEO Bo Ryong Lee said.

Students' second year of the program will take place at RPCC's new Hyundai Steel Training Center, offering students a Technical Diploma at the end of the program in one of three pathways, including electrical maintenance, mechanical maintenance and advanced manufacturing.